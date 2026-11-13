Members of the Santa Clara Police Department recently traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan for the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) International Conference, where they met with law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes from across the country and the world to share ideas and improve support for Special Olympics. SCPD reports it is regularly among the top three law enforcement fundraising agencies for Special Olympics Northern California, crediting its officers, volunteers, and community members for their support.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Clara Police Department