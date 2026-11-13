Santa Clara’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big systems to private practices. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Crossover Health

Crossover Health Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Full-time, 4 days/week

Salary: $156,252 – $203,128 per year, plus potential annual bonus and comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, life, PTO, 401k)

Team-based primary and occupational health role with a focus on prevention and whole-person care. Good fit if you have 5+ years in Internal Med or Family Practice, are board certified, and want a high-impact, relationship-based clinic setting.

Employer: Dr. Holbert & Associates, Optometrist

Location: Santa Clara, CA (Valley Fair office)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $26 – $35 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, sick leave, employee eyewear discount

Hands-on optical role for someone who knows VSP and EyeMed billing and enjoys sales. You’ll help patients pick frames, fit and adjust eyewear, and drive optical sales in a well-established local practice.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Santa Clara Hospital, Santa Clara, CA

Type: Short Hour, Regular, Night shift (about 12 hours/week )

(about ) Schedule: Week 1: Sun, Tue, Wed; Week 2: Tue, Wed, Sat, 4:45 AM – 8:45 AM

Great fit if you have a California Phlebotomy Technician I or II certificate and want a stable role with a major health system. You’ll draw blood, process specimens, and handle basic lab tasks under licensed supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.