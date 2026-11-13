Santa Clara’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places need reliable people who like fast, hands-on work. If you enjoy helping guests and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchise)

Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchise) Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders (including drive-thru), and help keep the restaurant clean and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying organized, and giving friendly service.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchise)

Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchise) Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role focused on preparing food, following food-safety rules, and supporting smooth service. Great if you enjoy working behind the scenes and want to grow in restaurant work.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchise)

Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchise) Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Type: Full-time (typically 30+ hours/week )

(typically ) Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts as the Manager-in-Charge, support the Restaurant General Manager, and guide team members. You’ll handle customer issues, help with training, watch food safety and quality, and assist with cash control, inventory, and labor.

Employer: Santa Clara Unified School District

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

School-based role helping prepare food in a production kitchen, serve students, and do cashiering. Requires high school diploma and 1+ year of quantity food prep, plus the ability to lift up to 55 lbs and basic math/cashiering skills.

Employer: IB's Berkeley

Location: Santa Clara, CA (in-person)

Santa Clara, CA (in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour, about 30–40 hours/week

Night-shift line cook (roughly 4/5 pm–12 am, weekends required) cooking to recipe, keeping a clean station, and working closely with the kitchen team. Good for someone with basic kitchen skills who wants steady hours and an employee discount.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.