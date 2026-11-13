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🚚 Santa Clara Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $60K–$300K+ Roles
Santa Clara’s logistics and supply chain scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level buying to high-level global sourcing and warehouse leadership.
Here are several solid roles worth a look this week:
Junior Buyer
- Employer: QualiTau Inc.
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (on-site)
- Salary: $60,000 – $65,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Category fit: Purchasing, materials, manufacturing support
Great for early-career candidates with a bachelor’s in Supply Chain, Business, Operations, or similar. You’ll manage purchase orders, track deliveries, work with suppliers, and support production schedules in a manufacturing environment, with 401(k), health, dental, and vision benefits.
Senior Commodity Manager – PCB
- Employer: Ladders (recruiting for a manufacturing/automotive leader)
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Salary: $200,000 – $322,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
- Category fit: Global sourcing, strategic supply chain, electronics
High-impact role owning global PCB and laminate sourcing strategy. You’ll partner with Engineering, lead supplier relationships, drive cost reductions, manage risk, and support new product launches, with equity options and a full benefits package.
Supervisor, QHSE
- Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics
- Location: Santa Clara, CA (3601 Juliette Lane, on-site warehouse)
- Salary: $79,200 – $99,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, day shift (8am–5pm, some flexibility)
- Category fit: Warehouse quality, safety, logistics leadership
Lead quality and safety programs in a logistics warehouse for one of the world’s largest transport companies. You’ll handle audits, ISO systems, KPIs, training, and continuous improvement, with room to grow inside a big global network.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different backgrounds if you’re willing to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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