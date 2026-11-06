Meeting on 130 Saratoga Ave mixed-use project

AL Homes will host a community outreach meeting on Thursday, 2026-11-19 from 6–7 p.m. to discuss a proposed mixed-use project with 26 for-sale homes at 130 Saratoga Ave, including 4 below-market-rate units and one building with ground-floor retail or commercial space. City of Santa Clara staff will attend to take public feedback. The meeting will be held in person at Maywood Park, 3330 Pruneridge Ave, and online via Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/87036463161 (Webinar ID: 870 3646 3161).

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Clara