👔 Santa Clara Exec & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Santa Clara is buzzing with leadership roles, especially if you like tech, data centers, and complex projects. Here are several management openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: $110,500 – $152,000

Type: Full-time, regular

Travel: Up to 10%

Lead cross‑functional projects that support semiconductor equipment and supply chain programs at a global tech leader. Good fit if you have 5+ years in project/program management plus a technical or supply chain background and enjoy working with data, vendors, and senior leadership.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: $110,500 – $152,000

Type: Full-time, regular

Travel: Up to 20%

Up to Relocation: Yes

Own project plans for SmartGlass programs from planning through implementation, using reports and tracking tools to keep cost and schedule on target. Great for someone who likes solving complex problems, leading smaller project teams, and influencing across business units.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support data center real estate projects from design through closeout, working directly with clients on scope, budget, schedules, and risk. Ideal if you have 5–8 years of project experience, strong Excel/Office skills, and want to grow under a big global real estate brand.

Employer: Pioneer IT Systems

Location: Santa Clara, CA (Onsite)

Salary: $55.00 – $65.00 per hour

Type: Contract

Coordinate lab capacity and reservations for engineering teams building next‑gen datacenter products. You’ll manage lab schedules, track utilization, and align infrastructure needs (racks, power, cooling, networking) across multiple groups—great if you’re organized, technical, and like fast‑paced environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.