🛒 Santa Clara Retail Jobs: Multiple Store Leader Roles $77K–$100K

Santa Clara retail is buzzing right now—especially for folks who love fashion, customer service, and leading teams. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready to step into (or grow in) store leadership.

Employer: SMCP – Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, Fursac

SMCP – Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, Fursac Location: Santa Clara, CA (Valley Fair) + Stanford Shopping Center

(Valley Fair) + Stanford Shopping Center Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$100,000/year (California range)

Lead two chic Parisian-inspired concession shops inside Bloomingdale’s, owning everything from sales strategy and KPIs to hiring, coaching, and clienteling. This role stands out for its accessible luxury focus, strong bonus potential, and deep benefits package (health, 401(k) match, paid time off, parental leave, pet benefits, and big clothing discounts).

Employer: Free People (URBN)

Location: 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$79,000/year

Run a high-energy, lifestyle-focused store where you’ll drive omni-channel sales, shape visual merchandising, and build a strong, people-first team culture. Good fit if you love the FP brand, have 2+ years of store leadership, and want solid benefits plus generous employee discounts across the URBN family.

Employer: Clarks

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Pay range not listed (Clarks notes pay is based on experience and local laws)

Step into leadership as Manager-on-Duty when needed, help train the team, and keep the store organized while delivering friendly, expert shoe service. Perks include free shoes, employee discounts, incentive programs, and access to medical and dental if you meet eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or nearby openings listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.