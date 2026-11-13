A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. Waves of 4 to 7 feet, with some up to 10 feet near Rincon, will bring dangerous rip currents, strong breaking waves, and minor tidal flooding during high tides.

There is a higher risk of drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, and waves can wash people off beaches, rocks, and small boats near shore. Elevated surf is expected into next week, with the biggest impacts likely on Saturday and possibly again on Monday. People should stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers and stay off rock jetties and rocks along the shore.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®