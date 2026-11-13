The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California until 3 AM PST early this morning. Heavy rain was seen on radar around 1:00 AM PST, and minor flooding is happening or may start soon in low spots and areas with poor drainage.

Flooding may affect Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Goleta, Mission Canyon, Hope Ranch, and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass. Do not drive through flooded roads. Most flood deaths happen in cars. For more safety tips, you can visit the National Weather Service flood safety page.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®