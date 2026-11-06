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Santa Barbara
Border Collie/Aussie Adoption Event on Nov. 7
8 days ago
Santa Barbara County Animal Services will hold a pop-up adoption event on Saturday, November 7, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, featuring Border Collie/Aussie mix dogs ready for adoption. People who cannot attend can still visit during regular shelter hours to meet other adoptable animals.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Barbara County Animal Services
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