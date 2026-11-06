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Santa Barbara

Border Collie/Aussie Adoption Event on Nov. 7

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGnd1_1GqG5LPV00

Santa Barbara County Animal Services will hold a pop-up adoption event on Saturday, November 7, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, featuring Border Collie/Aussie mix dogs ready for adoption. People who cannot attend can still visit during regular shelter hours to meet other adoptable animals.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Barbara County Animal Services

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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