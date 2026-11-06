Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County coasts

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PST this evening for the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and the Santa Barbara County southeastern and southwestern coasts. North winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected on the eastern south coast, and north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected for the Santa Ynez Range and western south coast.

Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Driving may be hard, especially for high profile vehicles, so people should use extra care on roads in these areas until the advisory ends.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®