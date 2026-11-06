Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County coasts

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Southwestern Coast, and the Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern and Western Range until 11 PM PST this evening. North winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected on the eastern south coast, and 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the Santa Ynez Range and western south coast.

Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Driving may be hard, especially for high profile vehicles. People in these areas should use extra care while driving and secure outdoor items that could blow away.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®