Beach hazards and strong rip currents in Santa Barbara

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday morning for the Santa Barbara County South Coast, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast, and Los Angeles County beaches. Waves of 4 to 6 feet will cause strong rip currents and rough surf.

There is a higher risk of drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves may wash people off beaches and rocks and can capsize small boats near shore. Very high tides of 7.2 to 7.6 feet each morning may cause some coastal flooding, pooling of sea water, and extra beach erosion, with the worst impacts likely on Monday. People should stay out of the water or near lifeguard towers and stay off rock jetties and rocks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®