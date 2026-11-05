Beach hazards and strong rip currents Nov 5

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves along the Santa Barbara County South Coast, Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches, and around Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. Surf is expected to reach 4 to 6 feet from late tonight through Tuesday morning, with high tides between 7.2 and 7.6 feet each morning.

There is a higher risk of ocean drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves may wash people off beaches and rocks and can capsize small boats near shore. Pooling sea water and extra beach erosion are possible, and a Coastal Flood Advisory may be needed on Monday. People are told to stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers and to stay off rock jetties and rocks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®