Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
San Luis Obispo County

High surf and coastal flood advisory for central coast

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0qb1_1GoauEAu00

A Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory are in effect for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. From 1 AM Friday to 10 PM PST Monday, waves of 10 to 16 feet and strong rip currents are expected. High tides of 7.1 to 7.4 feet are also forecast each morning.

Moderate flooding may affect low spots near the coast, including beach parking lots, bike paths, and harbor walkways. Beach erosion is likely. People are told to protect flood-prone property, not drive through flooded areas, stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers, and stay off rock jetties and rocks because large waves and rip currents can be very dangerous.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments