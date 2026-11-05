High surf and coastal flood advisory for central coast

A Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory are in effect for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. From 1 AM Friday to 10 PM PST Monday, waves of 10 to 16 feet and strong rip currents are expected. High tides of 7.1 to 7.4 feet are also forecast each morning.

Moderate flooding may affect low spots near the coast, including beach parking lots, bike paths, and harbor walkways. Beach erosion is likely. People are told to protect flood-prone property, not drive through flooded areas, stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers, and stay off rock jetties and rocks because large waves and rip currents can be very dangerous.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®