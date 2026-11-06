🚧 Weekday one-way traffic on Hwy 154 for brush work

🚧 One-way traffic on Highway 154 weekdays for brush work

Caltrans is starting a vegetation control project on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County on Friday, November 6.

Crews will clear brush along about 40 miles of shoulder, from the Highway 101/154 junction to just west of the Highway 192 junction.

When: Monday–Friday, 8 am to 4 pm , starting Nov. 6 and expected to run through January 8, 2027 (weather permitting)

Monday–Friday, , starting and expected to run through (weather permitting) Traffic: Daytime one-way reversing traffic control with delays of up to 15 minutes

with delays of Why: Part of California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, removing 8,000–10,000 lbs of dense brush daily to reduce wildfire fuel along the highway

If you drive this route, allow extra time and drive slowly and carefully in work zones so crews can get home safely.

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