Santa Barbara has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Santa Barbara Face & Body

Santa Barbara Face & Body Location: Santa Barbara, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $24–$28 per hour, depending on experience

Front desk role at a physician-led med spa and plastic surgery practice. You’ll greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, payments, and scheduling, and help with aesthetic rewards programs. At least 1 year front-desk experience in a med spa, derm, or plastic surgery office is required.

Employer: VNA Health

Location: Santa Barbara, CA (local travel in SB County)

(local travel in SB County) Type: Full-time (benefits-eligible; exact schedule not listed)

Full-time (benefits-eligible; exact schedule not listed) Pay: Not listed

Admin-heavy role supporting a large volunteer program for a mission-driven healthcare nonprofit. You’ll coordinate volunteer schedules, handle onboarding and training, manage records in online systems, and help with events like veteran pinning ceremonies. Comes with access to employer-sponsored benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Cottage Health

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (varies by experience; see Cottage Health Total Rewards page)

Front desk and scheduling role in a Cottage Health clinic. You’ll answer phones, schedule visits, handle check-in/check-out and payments, and manage referrals and authorizations in the EMR. Great fit if you have at least 6 months clerical experience and want to grow in a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.