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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Barbara This Week
Santa Barbara neighbors are sharing some great free items and a local event. Here are a few free deals you can check out around town.
Holiday Makers Market Event
Free community event on the Westside/Goleta border area.
- What: Holiday Makers Market event
- When: November 14, 10:00am–3:00pm
- Where: 4597 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA (listed in the post)
- Details: Special market event with local makers; great chance to browse, meet neighbors, and enjoy a free outing.
- Source: Nextdoor
Chicken
Free chicken looking for a new home in El Camino – San Simeon, Santa Barbara, CA.
- What: Single hen, last of her flock
- Extras: Includes a bag of chicken feed
- Good for: Someone with a coop or small backyard flock
- Location: El Camino - San Simeon area, Santa Barbara
- Source: Nextdoor
Cross-stitch/Needlepoint Canvas
Free needlepoint project in Lower Riviera, Santa Barbara, CA.
- What: Cross-stitch/needlepoint canvas started by the owner’s mother
- Condition: Partially stitched (swirls in the hair already started)
- Includes: Canvas plus the threads collected for the project
- Notes: The poster hopes it goes to a cross-stitch enthusiast who will finish and enjoy it
- Location: Lower Riviera, Santa Barbara
- Source: Nextdoor
Metal Wire Fencing
Free garden fencing in El Camino – San Simeon, Santa Barbara, CA.
- What: Two rolls of metal wire fencing
- Good for: Garden borders, pet areas, or small outdoor projects
- Location: El Camino - San Simeon area, Santa Barbara
- Source: Nextdoor
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Santa Barbara tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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