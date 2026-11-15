Santa Barbara neighbors are sharing some great free items and a local event. Here are a few free deals you can check out around town.

Free community event on the Westside/Goleta border area.

What: Holiday Makers Market event

Holiday Makers Market event When: November 14, 10:00am–3:00pm

Where: 4597 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA (listed in the post)

(listed in the post) Details: Special market event with local makers; great chance to browse, meet neighbors, and enjoy a free outing.

Special market event with local makers; great chance to browse, meet neighbors, and enjoy a free outing. Source: Nextdoor

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Free chicken looking for a new home in El Camino – San Simeon, Santa Barbara, CA.

What: Single hen, last of her flock

Single hen, last of her flock Extras: Includes a bag of chicken feed

Includes Good for: Someone with a coop or small backyard flock

Someone with a coop or small backyard flock Location: El Camino - San Simeon area, Santa Barbara

Source: Nextdoor

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Free needlepoint project in Lower Riviera, Santa Barbara, CA.

What: Cross-stitch/needlepoint canvas started by the owner’s mother

Cross-stitch/needlepoint canvas started by the owner’s mother Condition: Partially stitched (swirls in the hair already started)

Partially stitched (swirls in the hair already started) Includes: Canvas plus the threads collected for the project

collected for the project Notes: The poster hopes it goes to a cross-stitch enthusiast who will finish and enjoy it

The poster hopes it goes to a who will finish and enjoy it Location: Lower Riviera, Santa Barbara

Source: Nextdoor

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Free garden fencing in El Camino – San Simeon, Santa Barbara, CA.

What: Two rolls of metal wire fencing

Good for: Garden borders, pet areas, or small outdoor projects

Garden borders, pet areas, or small outdoor projects Location: El Camino - San Simeon area, Santa Barbara

Source: Nextdoor

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If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—freebies in Santa Barbara tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.