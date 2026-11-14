Santa Barbara’s legal market is small but mighty right now, especially for litigators who want remote work with strong pay.

Below are several Legal & Compliance roles you can scan quickly and apply to if they fit.

Employer: Stealth (well-established law firm)

Stealth (well-established law firm) Location: Remote , ideally based in or near Santa Barbara, CA

, ideally based in or near Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year

Litigation associate role with a split caseload: products liability for one client and cryptocurrency-related arbitrations for another. You’ll manage cases from discovery through resolution, draft briefs and arbitration submissions, and work directly with clients while enjoying remote work flexibility.

Employer: Stealth (nationally recognized litigation boutique)

Stealth (nationally recognized litigation boutique) Location: Remote , based in or near Santa Barbara, CA

, based in or near Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $225,000/year

High-level litigation role handling complex commercial disputes, MDLs, and class actions for corporations, insurers, and financial services companies. You’ll manage key aspects of cases, draft substantive motions, take and defend depositions, and support strategy on nationally significant matters, with a performance-based bonus and comprehensive benefits.

If one of these fits your background, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.