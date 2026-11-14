🚨 Heat tied to Santa Barbara half-marathon hospitalizations

More details are out about why so many runners got sick at the Santa Barbara Half Marathon on Sunday.

At least 27 runners were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with “unusual symptoms.” 24 have been treated and released; 3 are still hospitalized in stable condition.

The Santa Barbara County Health Department now says the medical issues appear to be directly related to race participation and the warm weather, with temps around 80°F, about 10 degrees hotter than usual for this November event. Officials say this looks like an isolated incident and there is no broader public health risk.

Rumors that water stations were contaminated or drugged were checked out; inspections found no violations or concerns at the hydration areas.

The race had about 7,500 registered runners and started at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police are still investigating. If you saw anything or have information, call Sgt. Andre Miller at 805-897-2330.