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🍽️ Santa Barbara Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Santa Barbara’s food scene is busy year-round, and these roles tap right into that energy. If you like fast-paced kitchens, great ingredients, and steady work, these are worth a look.
Principal Cook – Campus Dining
- Employer: UC Santa Barbara – Campus Dining
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA (Portola Dining Commons, may vary)
- Type: Full-time, career staff
- Pay: $27.50–$28.50/hr budgeted (full range $27.50–$30.50/hr)
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, ~12:30 pm–9 pm (may vary)
- Application review begins: 11/30/26
Lead a high-volume platform serving up to 1,500 meals per shift, manage and train cooks and student staff, and help shape menus (including vegan and special diets). Comes with full UC benefits and a stable campus setting if you have about 5+ years culinary experience and some supervisory background.
Bakery Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50–$29.15/hr, based on experience
Run the whole bakery department in a busy natural foods grocery: oversee baking and displays, manage inventory and budget, and lead the team. Includes store discount, vacation and sick time, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay access, ideal if you’ve got retail grocery experience and like a fast-paced, customer-facing role.
Barista – Drift Santa Barbara
- Employer: TMC Hospitality (Drift Santa Barbara)
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA
- Type: Full-time (full-time availability required)
- Pay: Not listed
Make espresso drinks and other beverages in a design-forward boutique hotel setting while keeping the bar clean, stocked, and welcoming. Good fit if you enjoy guest interaction, have some barista experience, and want to grow in a hospitality group with hotels, restaurants, and a winery.
If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—polish your resume, add a short cover note, and apply this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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