Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus is full of whiskered friends hoping to meet their new families. Here are some of the sweet cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Wolfie: Wolfie came to Santa Barbara as a transfer from an overcrowded shelter. He loves sunny windows, warm laps, and being near his people. Like many adult cats, he may need a little time to settle into a new home, but he’s eager for a calm, loving place (with plenty of snacks!).

👉 Meet Wolfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Milo: Milo is a busy little kitten who loves zooming around, chasing toys, and then cuddling up when he’s done. He’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Cherry: Cherry is a playful white kitten who enjoys chasing toys, exploring, and “helping” with whatever you’re doing. She’ll thrive with a home that can offer lots of enrichment, patience, and affection.

👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Pluto: Pluto is a curious little guy who loves zoomies, toys, and being part of the action. Like all young kittens, he’ll need playtime, structure, and a family ready to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 months (kitten)

5 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Biscuit Boy: Biscuit Boy is an active tabby who enjoys chasing toys, exploring, and then curling up for snuggles. At 5 months, he’s still very much a kitten and will need continued play, training, and love.

👉 Meet Biscuit Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 months (kitten)

5 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Tater: Tater is a sleek black kitten who loves zooming, playing, and being involved in whatever you’re doing. He’ll do best with a family that can offer plenty of interaction and enrichment.

👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Pixie: Pixie is a fluffy gray/blue kitten who enjoys playtime, toys, and cozy cuddle breaks. She’ll need a patient home that can guide her through all the fun stages of kittenhood.

👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Sir Stuffington: Despite the fancy name, Sir Stuffington is all kitten — chasing toys, exploring, and soaking up attention. He’ll thrive with a family ready for lots of play and gentle training.

👉 Meet Sir Stuffington and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Mr. Gobbles: Mr. Gobbles is a lively black kitten who loves zooming, chasing toys, and then curling up when he’s tired. He’ll need a home that can keep up with his kitten energy and offer lots of love.

👉 Meet Mr. Gobbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Millie: Millie is a fluffy black kitten who enjoys playtime, enrichment, and companionship. She’ll do best with a family that can give her plenty of attention and guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 months (kitten)

2 months (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Pippa: Pippa is a sweet gray/blue kitten who loves chasing toys, exploring, and snuggling up when she’s done. She’ll need a patient, loving home to help her grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 1 year (young adult)

1 year (young adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus

About Eerie: Eerie is a young adult cat ready for a fresh start. Like all animals adopted from Santa Barbara Humane, she will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a post-adoption health exam with a participating vet and a supply of Hill’s Science Diet food to help her settle in.

👉 Meet Eerie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens sounds like your new best friend, please contact Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus or visit their website to learn about visiting hours and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.