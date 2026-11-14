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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus is full of whiskered friends hoping to meet their new families. Here are some of the sweet cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home.
Wolfie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Wolfie: Wolfie came to Santa Barbara as a transfer from an overcrowded shelter. He loves sunny windows, warm laps, and being near his people. Like many adult cats, he may need a little time to settle into a new home, but he’s eager for a calm, loving place (with plenty of snacks!).
👉 Meet Wolfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Milo: Milo is a busy little kitten who loves zooming around, chasing toys, and then cuddling up when he’s done. He’ll need a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Cherry: Cherry is a playful white kitten who enjoys chasing toys, exploring, and “helping” with whatever you’re doing. She’ll thrive with a home that can offer lots of enrichment, patience, and affection.
👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pluto
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Pluto: Pluto is a curious little guy who loves zoomies, toys, and being part of the action. Like all young kittens, he’ll need playtime, structure, and a family ready to guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biscuit Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Biscuit Boy: Biscuit Boy is an active tabby who enjoys chasing toys, exploring, and then curling up for snuggles. At 5 months, he’s still very much a kitten and will need continued play, training, and love.
👉 Meet Biscuit Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 5 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Tater: Tater is a sleek black kitten who loves zooming, playing, and being involved in whatever you’re doing. He’ll do best with a family that can offer plenty of interaction and enrichment.
👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pixie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Pixie: Pixie is a fluffy gray/blue kitten who enjoys playtime, toys, and cozy cuddle breaks. She’ll need a patient home that can guide her through all the fun stages of kittenhood.
👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sir Stuffington
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Sir Stuffington: Despite the fancy name, Sir Stuffington is all kitten — chasing toys, exploring, and soaking up attention. He’ll thrive with a family ready for lots of play and gentle training.
👉 Meet Sir Stuffington and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr. Gobbles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Mr. Gobbles: Mr. Gobbles is a lively black kitten who loves zooming, chasing toys, and then curling up when he’s tired. He’ll need a home that can keep up with his kitten energy and offer lots of love.
👉 Meet Mr. Gobbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Millie: Millie is a fluffy black kitten who enjoys playtime, enrichment, and companionship. She’ll do best with a family that can give her plenty of attention and guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pippa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2 months (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Pippa: Pippa is a sweet gray/blue kitten who loves chasing toys, exploring, and snuggling up when she’s done. She’ll need a patient, loving home to help her grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eerie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 1 year (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus
About Eerie: Eerie is a young adult cat ready for a fresh start. Like all animals adopted from Santa Barbara Humane, she will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a post-adoption health exam with a participating vet and a supply of Hill’s Science Diet food to help her settle in.
👉 Meet Eerie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats or kittens sounds like your new best friend, please contact Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Barbara Campus or visit their website to learn about visiting hours and the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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