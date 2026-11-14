Looking for a dog in Santa Barbara, CA? These adoptable pups from Santa Barbara Humane are ready to bring joy, walks, and cuddles into a new home.

Breed: Shar Pei mix

Shar Pei mix Age: Senior (experienced adventurer!)

Senior (experienced adventurer!) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane – Santa Maria Campus

Personality: Described as sweet, confident, spunky , and loves exploring. She has a clear vision for her golden years: good company, fresh air, and lots of love.

Described as , and loves exploring. She has a clear vision for her golden years: good company, fresh air, and lots of love. Other dogs: Wants to be your one and only dog at home , but is fine sharing the scenery with other dogs out on walks and hikes.

Wants to be your , but is fine sharing the scenery with other dogs out on walks and hikes. Medical & care: Like all animals from Santa Barbara Humane, she will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, with a complimentary post-adoption health exam and a supply of Hill's Science Diet food.

👉 Meet Xena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane – Santa Maria Campus

Personality: Beautiful, with an adventurous spirit and looking for a forever family to share life’s fun. Described as a loyal companion who can make every day a little brighter.

Beautiful, with an and looking for a forever family to share life’s fun. Described as a who can make every day a little brighter. Ideal home: Someone ready for activity, fun, and “a little sweetness” in their life.

Someone ready for activity, fun, and “a little sweetness” in their life. Medical & care: Will be spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus a post-adoption vet exam and Hill's Science Diet food to help her settle in.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane – Santa Maria Campus

Personality: Playful, energetic, and full of life. Loves to stay active, play, and have fun.

Loves to stay active, play, and have fun. Other dogs: Has lived with another dog before, so she may be a good fit for a home looking to add a furry friend.

Has before, so she may be a good fit for a home looking to add a furry friend. Ideal home: An active, loving home that enjoys walks, playtime, and a dog with a big zest for life.

An that enjoys walks, playtime, and a dog with a big zest for life. Medical & care: Will be spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, with a post-adoption health exam and Hill's Science Diet food included.

👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cockapoo mix

Cockapoo mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane – Santa Barbara Campus

Personality: Friendly Cockapoo mix looking for a new home through Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus.

Friendly Cockapoo mix looking for a new home through Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus. Medical & care: Will be neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before going home. Adoption includes a complimentary post-adoption health exam with a participating local vet and a supply of Hill's Science Diet food.

👉 Meet Whiskey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane – Santa Barbara Campus

Personality: Young terrier mix looking for a fresh start with a new family.

Young terrier mix looking for a fresh start with a new family. Medical & care: Will be spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Adoption includes a post-adoption health exam and Hill's Science Diet food to help her adjust in her first days at home.

👉 Meet Kelsey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Barbara or Santa Maria, consider visiting Santa Barbara Humane to meet these dogs in person. You can call Santa Barbara Humane for more information about any of them and to confirm visiting hours and locations.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.