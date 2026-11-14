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Santa Barbara
🚨 FAA ground stop pauses all departures from SBA
12 days ago
🚨 FAA ground stop pauses all SBA departures
As of November 13 at 1 PM, all departures out of Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) are paused until further notice because of a nationwide FAA ground stop.
The FAA has not given a time for when normal flights will resume, so ongoing delays and cancellations are expected.
If you’re flying today:
- Check directly with your airline for the latest on your flight
- Watch this SBA update page for new information
Arrive prepared for changes to your plans, as departures from SBA are currently on hold.
More Info: FAA Ground Stop Impacting Departures | Fly SBA
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