🚨 FAA ground stop pauses all SBA departures

As of November 13 at 1 PM, all departures out of Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) are paused until further notice because of a nationwide FAA ground stop.

The FAA has not given a time for when normal flights will resume, so ongoing delays and cancellations are expected.

If you’re flying today:

Check directly with your airline for the latest on your flight

for the latest on your flight Watch this SBA update page for new information

Arrive prepared for changes to your plans, as departures from SBA are currently on hold.