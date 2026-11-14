Santa Barbara neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from home furniture to garden supplies. If you need to spruce up your space or yard, take a look below.

Item: Shabby Chic bed frame

Condition: Good; used in a daughter’s bedroom, all parts included

Size: Likely full size (owner has also fit a queen mattress in it)

Timing: Must be picked up today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday) morning

Location: Miramar, Montecito, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pretty, vintage-style frame that can work for a full mattress, or a queen if you don’t mind a tight fit. Great if you need a bed frame quickly and can pick up on short notice.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Whirlpool 18 cu ft refrigerator with bottom freezer

Year bought: 2001

Repairs: New compressor installed May 2022

Condition: Not perfect, but suitable for a garage fridge; ice maker does not work

Best use: Extra fridge for holidays or overflow food storage

Location: Alta Mesa Neighborhoods, Santa Barbara, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Owner already has a new main fridge and an extra in the garage, so this one is free to whoever can use it. Interior is described as nicely set up, with a solid bottom freezer.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fresh sod grass

Amount: 100 sq ft

Condition: High-quality, ready to lay

Use: Patch bare spots, start a small lawn area, or refresh a strip along a walkway

Location: Samarkand, Santa Barbara, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you have a small area that needs new grass without buying a full pallet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Garden mulch

Condition: Free bulk mulch, bring your own containers or bags

Pickup details: Poster asks you to text for the exact pickup address

Location (general): El Camino - San Simeon, Santa Barbara, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for garden beds, pathways, or around trees to help keep moisture in and weeds down.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Santa Barbara tend to go quickly, especially larger pieces and garden supplies. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.