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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Barbara Right Now
Santa Barbara neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from home furniture to garden supplies. If you need to spruce up your space or yard, take a look below.
Shabby Chic bed frame-Free
Item: Shabby Chic bed frame
Condition: Good; used in a daughter’s bedroom, all parts included
Size: Likely full size (owner has also fit a queen mattress in it)
Timing: Must be picked up today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday) morning
Location: Miramar, Montecito, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Pretty, vintage-style frame that can work for a full mattress, or a queen if you don’t mind a tight fit. Great if you need a bed frame quickly and can pick up on short notice.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Older Whirlpool 18 cu ft fridge with bottom freezer.
Item: Whirlpool 18 cu ft refrigerator with bottom freezer
Year bought: 2001
Repairs: New compressor installed May 2022
Condition: Not perfect, but suitable for a garage fridge; ice maker does not work
Best use: Extra fridge for holidays or overflow food storage
Location: Alta Mesa Neighborhoods, Santa Barbara, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Owner already has a new main fridge and an extra in the garage, so this one is free to whoever can use it. Interior is described as nicely set up, with a solid bottom freezer.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fresh Sod Grass
Item: Fresh sod grass
Amount: 100 sq ft
Condition: High-quality, ready to lay
Use: Patch bare spots, start a small lawn area, or refresh a strip along a walkway
Location: Samarkand, Santa Barbara, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you have a small area that needs new grass without buying a full pallet.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Garden Mulch for free
Item: Garden mulch
Condition: Free bulk mulch, bring your own containers or bags
Pickup details: Poster asks you to text for the exact pickup address
Location (general): El Camino - San Simeon, Santa Barbara, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for garden beds, pathways, or around trees to help keep moisture in and weeds down.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Santa Barbara tend to go quickly, especially larger pieces and garden supplies. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.