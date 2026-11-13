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Santa Barbara
World Kindness Day call to protect local coast
7 days ago
On World Kindness Day, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is urging residents to show kindness to each other, local wildlife, and the Santa Barbara Channel by taking small daily actions. Suggested actions include treating others with respect, picking up litter on the beach, reducing plastic use, supporting clean water efforts, and inspiring others to care for the coast.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.