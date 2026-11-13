Santa Barbara has some solid building and facilities roles open right now, from luxury retail to beachfront hospitality and healthcare.

Here are a few worth a look if you like keeping spaces running smoothly and looking great.

Employer: RH

RH Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance and housekeeping for a high-end RH gallery, handling building and grounds care like landscaping, HVAC, lighting, and safety systems. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in maintenance leadership, enjoy building strong teams, and like owning both day-to-day fixes and long-term facility planning.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Santa Barbara, CA (Beachfront Resort)

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed (includes $1.00/hour overnight shift differential)

Keep a beachfront resort safe, comfortable, and running well while most of the city sleeps. Great fit if you have 1+ year of general building maintenance and can troubleshoot building systems and appliances on your own, with flexibility for changing overnight schedules.

Employer: Cottage Health

Location: Santa Barbara, CA (Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience; may include differentials and incentives)

Help keep hospital spaces clean, safe, and infection-controlled for patients, visitors, and staff. This is a good entry point into healthcare facilities work if you have experience cleaning large buildings, can communicate in English, and want stable work with a long-standing local health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.