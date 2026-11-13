Santa Barbara’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and events. If you like closing deals and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Santa Barbara, CA (field-based in Ventura County territory)

(field-based in Ventura County territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$74,750 base plus potential commission/bonuses and full benefits

plus potential and full benefits What stands out: Break into medical device sales with a global leader. You’ll be in the OR supporting surgeons, managing inventory, and learning the upper extremities product line while partnering closely with senior reps.

Employer: Thales

Location: California, Remote (listed near Santa Barbara, CA)

(listed near Santa Barbara, CA) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Total Target Cash $220,000 – $375,000/year (base + variable)

(base + variable) What stands out: High-impact enterprise cyber security sales role selling application security and encryption solutions. You’ll own a territory, work with channel partners, travel up to 50%, and manage complex, multi‑year deals with strong benefits.

Employer: Cohera

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience; incentive pay , medical/vision/dental , 401(k) with match , discretionary PTO , and more

Competitive, based on experience; , , , , and more What stands out: Client-facing events sales role creating corporate experiences (think themed seminars and receptions). You’ll manage hotel and client relationships, build proposals, and represent Cohera at industry events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and perks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.