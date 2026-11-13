undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Santa Barbara
📣 Santa Barbara Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Santa Barbara’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and events. If you like closing deals and building relationships, these roles are worth a look.
Upper Extremities Sales Associate – Ventura County
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA (field-based in Ventura County territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: ~$74,750 base plus potential commission/bonuses and full benefits
- What stands out: Break into medical device sales with a global leader. You’ll be in the OR supporting surgeons, managing inventory, and learning the upper extremities product line while partnering closely with senior reps.
Regional Sales Manager – Cyber Security
- Employer: Thales
- Location: California, Remote (listed near Santa Barbara, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Total Target Cash $220,000 – $375,000/year (base + variable)
- What stands out: High-impact enterprise cyber security sales role selling application security and encryption solutions. You’ll own a territory, work with channel partners, travel up to 50%, and manage complex, multi‑year deals with strong benefits.
Account Executive, Santa Barbara – Events & Hospitality
- Employer: Cohera
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience; incentive pay, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, discretionary PTO, and more
- What stands out: Client-facing events sales role creating corporate experiences (think themed seminars and receptions). You’ll manage hotel and client relationships, build proposals, and represent Cohera at industry events.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and perks.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.