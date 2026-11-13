Santa Barbara’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to high-level physician roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Cottage Health

Cottage Health Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Full-time (ambulatory clinic)

Full-time (ambulatory clinic) Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience; see Cottage Total Rewards page)

Work in a pediatric multispecialty clinic doing complex health assessments, care plans, and family education for kids with chronic or complex conditions. You’ll use your California RN license, AHA BLS, and 5+ years’ experience to act as a clinical expert, support physicians with procedures, handle authorizations, and mentor others in a respected local health system.

Employer: Emergent Learning Corporation

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Provide 1:1 and small-group ABA therapy to kids and clients in homes, schools, clinics, and the community. Great for someone 18+ with a high school diploma/GED, reliable transportation, and an interest in behavior therapy—includes paid training, tuition and license reimbursement, 401(k), flexible schedule, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Platinum Dermatology Partners (Luminous Dermatology & Santa Barbara Skin Care)

(Luminous Dermatology & Santa Barbara Skin Care) Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Full-time (4+ days/week)

Salary: $400,000 – $500,000 (guaranteed first-year salary or personal net collections, whichever is higher)

Join a busy, well-established derm group offering general, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology with advanced technology and strong referral networks. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid CME, relocation reimbursement, commencement bonus, and paid malpractice with tail, plus flexibility to shape your ideal practice mix.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.