Trail Talks open mic night at Central Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library and the Trail Talks community are hosting a special Trail Talks open mic night event called Tales from the Wild. They invite people who enjoy birding, wildflowers, foraging, nature photography, and other nature activities to share their stories and pictures.

Selected presenters will have up to 8 minutes to present on December 17 at 6:30pm at the Central Library. To present, you must complete an application by November 29 using the link in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Barbara