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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Barbara Right Now
Santa Barbara neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to a big sofa. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or family.
Breast Pump Set with Accessories
Item: Breast pump set with accessories
Condition/details: Includes pump, bottles, carrying bag, plus cleaning instructions and manual. A full kit for pumping and storage.
Location: Laguna, Santa Barbara, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Graco Infant Car Seat
Item: Graco infant car seat with canopy
Condition/details: Gray color with a patterned interior. Comes with a canopy to help shade baby. (Be sure to confirm safety and expiration details with the poster.)
Location: Laguna, Santa Barbara, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fisher-Price Lion Booster Seat
Item: Fisher-Price Lion booster seat
Condition/details: Cute lion design with a green tray. Ideal for toddlers who are ready to sit at the table but still need a booster.
Location: Laguna, Santa Barbara, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Curved Sofa
Item: White curved sofa
Condition/details: Marked FREE SOFA! It’s packaged and ready to go. Poster notes it needs 3–4 movers plus a truck, so plan for help and transport.
Location: Listed at Mountain View School, Santa Barbara, CA; description says located off Calle Real in Goleta. Confirm exact pickup spot with the poster.
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Santa Barbara tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.