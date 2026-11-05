🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Barbara Right Now

Santa Barbara neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to a big sofa. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or family.

Item: Breast pump set with accessories

Condition/details: Includes pump, bottles, carrying bag, plus cleaning instructions and manual. A full kit for pumping and storage.

Location: Laguna, Santa Barbara, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Graco infant car seat with canopy

Condition/details: Gray color with a patterned interior. Comes with a canopy to help shade baby. (Be sure to confirm safety and expiration details with the poster.)

Location: Laguna, Santa Barbara, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fisher-Price Lion booster seat

Condition/details: Cute lion design with a green tray. Ideal for toddlers who are ready to sit at the table but still need a booster.

Location: Laguna, Santa Barbara, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White curved sofa

Condition/details: Marked FREE SOFA! It’s packaged and ready to go. Poster notes it needs 3–4 movers plus a truck, so plan for help and transport.

Location: Listed at Mountain View School, Santa Barbara, CA; description says located off Calle Real in Goleta. Confirm exact pickup spot with the poster.

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Santa Barbara tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.