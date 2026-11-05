🏥 Santa Barbara Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $300K+ Roles

Santa Barbara’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-paying physician roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to work in care on the Central Coast.

Employer: TheKey

TheKey Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Part-time (all shifts; full-time also mentioned)

Part-time (all shifts; full-time also mentioned) Pay: $20–$23/hour

Urgently hiring caregivers to support seniors 1:1 at home with personal care, light housekeeping, rides, and companionship. Standouts: $200 sign-on bonus (extra for weekends), weekly or optional daily pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid training, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Age Well Care

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $21–$23/hour

Provide in-home help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments while offering companionship and emotional support. This role is appealing if you have 2+ years of caregiving experience, want paid orientation, professional development help, and a referral program, and like working one-on-one with clients.

Employer: Sansum Clinic (part of Sutter Health)

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $300,000–$380,000 base salary

Outpatient-only Internal Medicine role with an established patient panel in a physician-led multispecialty group. Highlights include sign-on bonus, productivity incentives, PSLF-eligible employer, home loan and student loan assistance, relocation support, generous PTO, CME time/allowance, malpractice with tail, and 401(k) with profit sharing—all while practicing minutes from the beach.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.