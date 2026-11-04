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🛒 Santa Barbara Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
Santa Barbara’s retail and service scene is busy, with steady foot traffic from locals, students, and visitors. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles if you like staying active and talking with people all day.
Full Time Assistant Store Manager – Paseo Nuevo
- Employer: PACSUN
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA (Paseo Nuevo)
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week, weekends/nights/holidays required)
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy fashion store and lead a team focused on youth style and trends. You’ll coach associates, handle customer issues, keep the store looking sharp, and drive sales and KPIs.
Cashier – Shalhoob’s Funk Zone Patio & Magnolia
- Employer: Shalhoob Funk Zone Patio & Shalhoob’s Magnolia
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA
- Type: Part-time (AM shifts, Mon–Fri; may work some weekends/holidays)
- Salary: $16.90/hour
Family-owned spot looking for an experienced restaurant cashier with 2+ years in food service. You’ll run the register, pour beer, answer guest questions, and help deliver orders in a fast-paced, friendly patio setting.
Store Manager – Sunglass Hut, La Cumbre Plaza Macy’s
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA – La Cumbre Plaza Macy’s
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $22.90 – $34.69/hour + potential bonus/commission & benefits
Lead a specialty eyewear store inside Macy’s, coaching a team to hit sales goals and deliver the “Sunglass Hut Experience.” Good fit if you have 2+ years of leadership, love fashion accessories, and want growth with a global brand.
Junk Removal and Customer Service – Field Sales & Service
- Employer: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind franchise)
- Location: Santa Maria, CA (serving the area)
- Type: Full-time (4–5 shifts/week, includes 1 weekend day)
- Total Pay Estimate: About $26–$30/hour (base $17/hr + tips + profit share & incentives)
Active, hands-on role where you’re out in the field lifting, driving box trucks, and talking with customers all day. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement options, and clear paths to move into sales, operations, or management.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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