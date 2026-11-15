Santa Ana neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need storage, a garden boost, or a big kitchen upgrade, take a look below.

Item: Set of plastic storage bins

Condition: Used, various sizes and colors, all with lids. They need to be cleaned, but are great for organizing closets, toys, or garage items.

Location: North East Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal bucket filled with bird seed

Condition: Sturdy bucket, bird seed included — nice for feeding birds in your yard or garden.

Location: Park Santiago, Santa Ana, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Samsung French door refrigerator, stainless steel, with filtered water in the door

Condition: Works great overall. Ice in the door does not work, but ice in the drawer does.

Timing: Must be gone Wednesday or Thursday only (pickup needed on one of those days).

Location: Morning Sunwood, Santa Ana, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Santa Ana tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.