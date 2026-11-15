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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Ana Right Now
Santa Ana neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need storage, a garden boost, or a big kitchen upgrade, take a look below.
Set of Plastic Storage Bins
Item: Set of plastic storage bins
Condition: Used, various sizes and colors, all with lids. They need to be cleaned, but are great for organizing closets, toys, or garage items.
Location: North East Santa Ana, Santa Ana, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Bucket with Bird Seed
Item: Metal bucket filled with bird seed
Condition: Sturdy bucket, bird seed included — nice for feeding birds in your yard or garden.
Location: Park Santiago, Santa Ana, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Samsung French Door Refrigerator
Item: Samsung French door refrigerator, stainless steel, with filtered water in the door
Condition: Works great overall. Ice in the door does not work, but ice in the drawer does.
Timing: Must be gone Wednesday or Thursday only (pickup needed on one of those days).
Location: Morning Sunwood, Santa Ana, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Santa Ana tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.