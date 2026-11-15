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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Santa Ana
Santa Ana has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance at love. All of these pups are with Poochmatch and are looking for safe, committed homes.
Daisy
- Breed: Beagle / Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Size: Medium, about 37 lbs
- Personality: Tolerant, good-natured, playful, sociable, well-behaved
- Background: Rescued as a stray by a kind family and has blossomed into a lovely family dog.
- Shelter: Poochmatch
- Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405
- Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; applications only when you’re ready to adopt.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Celia
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: Initially shy but now sociable and friendly
- Background: Her mom was rescued while pregnant by a caring neighbor.
- Shelter: Poochmatch
- Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405 (for more info, not to ask if she’s still available)
- Notes: Please read the full adoption narrative and procedures on the listing; the best match will be chosen.
👉 Meet Celia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Karla
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Personality: Good-natured and eager to please
- Background: Recently retired from breeding and now ready to be cherished as a family member.
- Shelter: Poochmatch
- Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405
- Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; dogs are not held.
👉 Meet Karla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivory
- Breed: Miniature Poodle / small Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Personality: Happy, playful, good-natured, very light and cuddly; great lap dog
- Background: Rescued as a stray and full of resilience and joy.
- Shelter: Poochmatch
- Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405
- Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; please apply when ready to adopt.
👉 Meet Ivory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
- Breed: German Shepherd / Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Calm, well-behaved, sociable with his bunkmate, crate-trained, quiet
- Background: Adopted from a shelter, later abandoned, then rescued twice—once from the street and again from Devore Shelter. A very lucky survivor now ready for stability.
- Shelter: Poochmatch
- Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kanji
- Breed: Bichon Frise / Maltipoo mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Personality: Very good-natured, loving, sociable with other dogs, low-maintenance and easygoing
- Background: Rescued as a stray and has been no trouble at all in care.
- Shelter: Poochmatch
- Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405
- Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; dogs are not held.
👉 Meet Kanji and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Santa Ana, CA and ready to commit, please reach out to Poochmatch and submit an application for one of these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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