Santa Ana has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance at love. All of these pups are with Poochmatch and are looking for safe, committed homes.

Breed: Beagle / Hound mix

Beagle / Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Size: Medium, about 37 lbs

Medium, about 37 lbs Personality: Tolerant, good-natured, playful, sociable, well-behaved

Tolerant, good-natured, playful, sociable, well-behaved Background: Rescued as a stray by a kind family and has blossomed into a lovely family dog.

Rescued as a stray by a kind family and has blossomed into a lovely family dog. Shelter: Poochmatch

Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405

Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; applications only when you’re ready to adopt.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Personality: Initially shy but now sociable and friendly

Initially shy but now sociable and friendly Background: Her mom was rescued while pregnant by a caring neighbor.

Her mom was rescued while pregnant by a caring neighbor. Shelter: Poochmatch

Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405 (for more info, not to ask if she’s still available)

(for more info, not to ask if she’s still available) Notes: Please read the full adoption narrative and procedures on the listing; the best match will be chosen.

👉 Meet Celia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Good-natured and eager to please

Good-natured and eager to please Background: Recently retired from breeding and now ready to be cherished as a family member.

Recently retired from breeding and now ready to be cherished as a family member. Shelter: Poochmatch

Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405

Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; dogs are not held.

👉 Meet Karla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle / small Terrier mix

Miniature Poodle / small Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Personality: Happy, playful, good-natured, very light and cuddly; great lap dog

Happy, playful, good-natured, very light and cuddly; great lap dog Background: Rescued as a stray and full of resilience and joy.

Rescued as a stray and full of resilience and joy. Shelter: Poochmatch

Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405

Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; please apply when ready to adopt.

👉 Meet Ivory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd / Shepherd mix

German Shepherd / Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Calm, well-behaved, sociable with his bunkmate, crate-trained, quiet

Calm, well-behaved, sociable with his bunkmate, crate-trained, quiet Background: Adopted from a shelter, later abandoned, then rescued twice—once from the street and again from Devore Shelter. A very lucky survivor now ready for stability.

Adopted from a shelter, later abandoned, then rescued twice—once from the street and again from Devore Shelter. A very lucky survivor now ready for stability. Shelter: Poochmatch

Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bichon Frise / Maltipoo mix

Bichon Frise / Maltipoo mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Personality: Very good-natured, loving, sociable with other dogs, low-maintenance and easygoing

Very good-natured, loving, sociable with other dogs, low-maintenance and easygoing Background: Rescued as a stray and has been no trouble at all in care.

Rescued as a stray and has been no trouble at all in care. Shelter: Poochmatch

Contact: Lydia – 714-357-8405

Notes: No out-of-state adoptions; dogs are not held.

👉 Meet Kanji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Ana, CA and ready to commit, please reach out to Poochmatch and submit an application for one of these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.