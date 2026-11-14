Santa Ana’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in logistics, aerospace, and banking. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: OEC Group

OEC Group Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 base + uncapped commission

Senior role selling ocean and air freight services for a top global freight forwarder. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, car allowance, PTO, and strong growth potential if you know the logistics market and like building your own book of business.

Employer: RBC Bearings

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,500 – $76,500 (CA range)

Early-career role built around a rotational development program in aerospace sales. Good fit for recent grads who want hands-on exposure to engineering, manufacturing, and technical sales with a clear path toward an Outside Sales Engineer role.

Employer: Banc of California

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Full-time, senior leadership Salary: Base salary DOE (not listed)

High-impact FX sales leader role driving foreign exchange business across multiple banking segments. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years in FX/treasury or capital markets and want a seat where you can shape strategy, advise senior clients, and access strong benefits, 401(k) match, and career development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.