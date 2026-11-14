Santa Ana’s food scene is busy, and so are the kitchens and cafes. Here are several local spots hiring now, from airport gigs to corporate dining.

Employer: Not listed (skilled nursing facility)

Not listed (skilled nursing facility) Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare nutritious meals for residents in a skilled nursing facility, keep the kitchen safe and clean, and step in to supervise staff when the nutrition director is out. Good fit if you have SNF experience, can communicate well in English (Spanish bilingual is a plus), and care about resident rights and customer service.

Employer: Hudson by Avolta / HMSHost

Location: Santa Ana Airport F&B (John Wayne Airport)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: $18.00–$18.25/hour

Make drinks and light food for travelers at John Wayne Airport, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked. Great if you like a fast-paced, social job, can stay calm during rushes, and want steady airport traffic and a big-company employer.

Employer: Mission Yogurt Inc.

Location: John Wayne Airport, Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (PM shifts)

Salary: $22/hour + tips

Cook at a busy airport restaurant with a solid $22/hour plus tips and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid sick time, employee meals, and paid parking for full-time). Best for cooks with 1+ year restaurant experience, weekend availability, and who can pass a 10-year TSA background check.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Anduril – 3001 S. Susan St, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Full-time role in a corporate food service setting with minimal nights or weekends, doing prep, serving, and keeping kitchen areas clean. Comes with paid holidays and access to a wide range of benefits; you’ll need a California Food Handler’s Card and 1 year of food service experience.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.