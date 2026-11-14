Santa Ana is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in finance and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Comunidad Latina Federal Credit Union

Comunidad Latina Federal Credit Union Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Employee discounts, health insurance, paid time off

This role leads front-line branch staff, keeps daily operations running smoothly, and supports members in a community-focused credit union. Great fit if you have banking/credit union experience and can lead a bilingual (English/Spanish) team.

Employer: ADB Construction Group

Location: Santa Ana, CA (in-person, travel to SoCal sites)

(in-person, travel to SoCal sites) Type: Full-time (listed as Other)

Full-time (listed as Other) Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with 5% match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, company truck, fuel card, cell phone reimbursement, relocation assistance, profit-sharing bonus potential

Lead large, complex commercial and public works projects from preconstruction to closeout while managing budgets, contracts, and teams. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of construction management and a track record on $20M+ projects who wants real ownership and leadership growth.

Employer: Orange County's Credit Union

Location: Santa Ana, CA (hybrid, 3 days on-site; must live within 50 miles in CA)

(hybrid, 3 days on-site; must live within 50 miles in CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $118,000 per year (anticipated range)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision from day one; life insurance; 401(k) with up to 6% match; vacation, sick time, holidays; bonuses; up to $1,000/year educational grants

Own and grow the credit and debit card portfolio, using data and industry trends to shape payment products members actually love. Best for someone with 5+ years in credit card/payments product management who enjoys analytics, strategy, and cross-functional work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong managers are in demand here. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.