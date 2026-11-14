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Santa Ana
👔 Santa Ana Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Santa Ana is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in finance and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.
TEAM LEAD
- Employer: Comunidad Latina Federal Credit Union
- Location: Santa Ana, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Employee discounts, health insurance, paid time off
This role leads front-line branch staff, keeps daily operations running smoothly, and supports members in a community-focused credit union. Great fit if you have banking/credit union experience and can lead a bilingual (English/Spanish) team.
Senior Project Manager - Construction - Commercial
- Employer: ADB Construction Group
- Location: Santa Ana, CA (in-person, travel to SoCal sites)
- Type: Full-time (listed as Other)
- Salary: $150,000 – $190,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with 5% match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, company truck, fuel card, cell phone reimbursement, relocation assistance, profit-sharing bonus potential
Lead large, complex commercial and public works projects from preconstruction to closeout while managing budgets, contracts, and teams. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of construction management and a track record on $20M+ projects who wants real ownership and leadership growth.
Product Manager - Credit Cards and Payment Services
- Employer: Orange County's Credit Union
- Location: Santa Ana, CA (hybrid, 3 days on-site; must live within 50 miles in CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $118,000 per year (anticipated range)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision from day one; life insurance; 401(k) with up to 6% match; vacation, sick time, holidays; bonuses; up to $1,000/year educational grants
Own and grow the credit and debit card portfolio, using data and industry trends to shape payment products members actually love. Best for someone with 5+ years in credit card/payments product management who enjoys analytics, strategy, and cross-functional work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong managers are in demand here. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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