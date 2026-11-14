Santa Ana’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading teams. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Delta Faucet Company / Brasstech

Delta Faucet Company / Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $16.75 – $20.02/hour

You’ll assemble, inspect, test, and package finished products, using small hand tools and a smart tablet. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can stand and walk most of the shift, and like hands-on work in a warehouse setting.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate CNC and automated machines, set up fixtures and cutting tools, and run multiple machines at once. Great for someone with basic shop math, print reading skills, and an interest in growing in machining.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: Not listed (base + equity and top-tier benefits)

Lead manufacturing for advanced defense hardware, from prototype to full-scale production. Ideal if you have a BS in Engineering, 8+ years in manufacturing process development, lean experience, CAD skills, and an active U.S. Secret clearance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.