The Santa Ana Police Department is holding a hiring expo on Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 8 AM – 12 PM in the SAPD Community Room at 60 Civic Center Plaza. This event is for people who want to learn about jobs as Police Officers, Dispatchers, or Correctional Officers.

Guests can meet staff, learn about the hiring steps, and hear a speaking panel with Police, Corrections, and Professional Staff. There will also be information booths and more. The post asks people who plan to attend to RSVP using the online form link provided.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Ana