Santa Ana’s HR scene is busy right now, with strong openings for people who like building teams and shaping workplace culture. If you’ve got HR or recruiting leadership experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brasstech (Newport Brass / Delta Faucet Company )

Brasstech (Newport Brass / ) Location: Santa Ana, CA (on-site manufacturing & distribution site)

(on-site manufacturing & distribution site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,100 – $179,410/year

Lead HR for a 350+ person plant, manage a small HR team, and be the go-to partner for site leadership. Great fit if you know California labor law, speak Spanish, and enjoy hands-on work with employees across multiple shifts.

Employer: Collectors

Location: Santa Ana, CA (hybrid/office preferred; some remote options in U.S.)

(hybrid/office preferred; some remote options in U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,641 – $226,711/year (may include bonus/commission)

Run recruiting strategy for Product, Engineering, and G&A while leading a team of 4–6 recruiters. Ideal if you have 8+ years recruiting, 5+ years leading TA teams, and want to partner directly with VPs and the Head of TA at a fast-growing collectibles tech company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.