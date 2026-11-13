Santa Ana’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like detailed work, steady hours, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (training on 1st shift for 90 days)

Full-time, (training on 1st shift for 90 days) Pay: $42,038 – $66,447/year (plus possible bonus and shift premium)

(plus possible bonus and shift premium) Why it’s interesting: Final quality check on printed circuit boards for a top global electronics manufacturer. You get structured training, a clear promotion path, and a 90-day evaluation with potential pay increase, plus solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Aluminum Precision Products

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Entry-level role cleaning and smoothing forged metal parts using grinding and sanding tools. Good fit if you like hands-on work, and it comes with strong benefits, annual bonus, 401(k) match, and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Employer: ID Lubricants

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Full-time, (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM) Pay: $19.00 – $20.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Day-shift production role helping with liquid filling, labeling, packaging, and inspection. Great if you’re dependable, like routine, and want to get into manufacturing without a lot of prior experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train if you show up on time and are ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.