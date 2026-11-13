undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Santa Ana
🏭 Santa Ana Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
7 days ago
Santa Ana’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like detailed work, steady hours, and room to grow, these are worth a look.
Final Inspection – 2nd Shift – 90-Day Increase Eligible
- Employer: TTM Technologies
- Location: Santa Ana, CA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (training on 1st shift for 90 days)
- Pay: $42,038 – $66,447/year (plus possible bonus and shift premium)
- Why it’s interesting: Final quality check on printed circuit boards for a top global electronics manufacturer. You get structured training, a clear promotion path, and a 90-day evaluation with potential pay increase, plus solid benefits and PTO.
Manufacturing Deburrer – 2nd Shift (Entry Level)
- Employer: Aluminum Precision Products
- Location: Santa Ana, CA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Entry-level role cleaning and smoothing forged metal parts using grinding and sanding tools. Good fit if you like hands-on work, and it comes with strong benefits, annual bonus, 401(k) match, and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
Production Associate
- Employer: ID Lubricants
- Location: Santa Ana, CA
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)
- Pay: $19.00 – $20.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Day-shift production role helping with liquid filling, labeling, packaging, and inspection. Great if you’re dependable, like routine, and want to get into manufacturing without a lot of prior experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train if you show up on time and are ready to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.