County auditor earns Rose Award for cost savings

The Orange County Taxpayers Association gave a Rose Award to Andrew N. Hamilton, Orange County Auditor-Controller, at the 2026 Roses & Radishes Awards Dinner for work that promotes unclaimed property and modernizes and unifies finance and HR operations across 21 County departments, which is estimated to save taxpayers $45 million over 10 years. The Auditor-Controller’s office states it will continue to focus on transparency, accountability, and service to Orange County residents.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Auditor-Controller - County of Orange