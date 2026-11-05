Three Arrested in South Evergreen Drug Bust

Santa Ana police conducting proactive enforcement near 1800 S. Evergreen St. detained an adult woman after seeing a hand-to-hand drug sale and found about half an ounce of methamphetamine on her. Officers then served a search warrant at the primary home and seized 65.5 grams of cocaine, 61.8 grams of fentanyl, and 861.6 grams of methamphetamine. Three people were arrested and booked on multiple felony narcotics charges.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Ana Police Department