Rededication of Japanese Garden and Teahouse

A special rededication event for the Orange County Japanese Garden and Teahouse will take place on November 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. The Garden and Teahouse are in the plaza between Santa Ana City Hall and the Main Library, near Civic Center Dr and Ross St in Santa Ana.

Neighbors are invited to see a new plaque, tour the renovated Japanese Garden and Teahouse, and visit a new history display in the Santa Ana Public Library’s History Room. The site was first dedicated on November 15, 1970, and was funded by over 600 Japanese American families, businesses, and groups who raised $50,000.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Ana