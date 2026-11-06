🚚 Santa Ana Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Santa Ana’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or detailed office coordination. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Fit-Line Global

Fit-Line Global Location: Santa Ana, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role doing picking, packing, shipping, receiving, and inventory for a high-purity parts manufacturer in the semiconductor space. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of order picking and UPS shipping experience and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan) and room to grow.

Employer: Idexcel

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Type: Long-term contract (12+ months)

Pay: Not listed

Office-based logistics role tracking air, ocean, rail, and truck shipments end-to-end and handling export documents and customs issues. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in air/ocean freight forwarding, strong Excel skills, and comfort working some weekend shifts.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Santa Ana, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$24.00/hour

Detail-heavy role focused on bills of lading, manifests, packing lists, and proof of delivery. Great if you like organized desk work, tracking shipment paperwork, fixing errors before they cause delays, and using spreadsheets and digital filing systems. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and local experience is a big plus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.