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Santa Ana

Veterans Day closures and street sweeping pause

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tM1RJ_1GoMuJMJ00

In observance of Veterans Day, Santa Ana City Hall, libraries, community centers, and the Santa Ana Work Center will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Street sweeping will be suspended for the day, but trash and recycling pickup will continue on the normal schedule.

Regular hours for these city buildings and normal street sweeping will start again on Thursday, Nov. 12. For more details, neighbors can visit the city website link shared in the notice.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Ana

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