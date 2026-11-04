📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs in Santa Ana from $23/hr

Santa Ana has some solid office roles right now, especially if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and good with people. Here are a few worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Eterna Management, LLC

Location: Santa Ana, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $30.00 per hour

Support the Compliance department at a product manufacturing and 3PL company by keeping projects, files, and schedules on track. Great fit if you’re highly organized, like working with documents and trackers, and want experience in a regulated environment (pharma/food/cosmetics style).

Employer: VORXS Heating & Air Conditioning

Location: Santa Ana, CA (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00 per hour

Family‑owned HVAC company looking for someone who can handle calls, schedule and dispatch techs, and keep the calendar full using Housecall Pro. Ideal if you already know HVAC office work, like talking with homeowners, and want a flexible, part‑time schedule.

Employer: Olive Crest

Location: Santa Ana, CA (in person)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: From $23.00 per hour

Help a nonprofit that serves at‑risk kids by handling data entry, records, reports, and admin support for Orange County programs. Good match if you’re fluent in Spanish and English, have office experience, and want your admin skills to support a mission‑driven organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.