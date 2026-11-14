Sanibel’s hospitality scene is buzzing again, with beachfront resorts and restaurants hiring for hands-on roles and leadership spots. If you like ocean views with your workday, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sundial Beach Resort & Spa (managed by Columbus Hospitality Management)

Sundial Beach Resort & Spa (managed by Columbus Hospitality Management) Location: Sanibel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all food & beverage outlets at a major island resort, from staffing and scheduling to guest service and liquor compliance. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, dining & travel discounts, and paid tolls for Sanibel & Cape Coral.

Employer: Casa Ybel Resort – Thistle Lodge Beachfront Restaurant

Location: Sanibel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support servers at an iconic Gulf-front restaurant, keeping tables set, cleared, and reset while helping with food and drink service. Good fit if you’re reliable, like fast-paced work, and want to grow in resort dining (training available).

Employer: Sanibel Island Beach Resort

Sanibel Island Beach Resort Location: Sanibel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook in a boutique Gulf-front hotel with a team-focused kitchen. Perks include Sanibel Causeway tolls paid for all shifts, health/dental/vision, 401(k), free parking, free meal each shift, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: Sundial Beach Resort & Spa

Sundial Beach Resort & Spa Location: Sanibel, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work outside on the pool deck and beach, setting up chairs and umbrellas, helping with rentals, and running kids’ activities. Includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), dining & travel discounts, and paid tolls, plus lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sanibel, FL 33957

Type: On-site, supervisory (other)

Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Lead the front-of-house team in a casual fine dining spot, handling staff training, scheduling, POS, and guest service. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, PTO, paid training, and calls for 2+ years restaurant management and night shift availability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many local managers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; island jobs tend to fill fast once season picks up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.