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Sanibel
Sanibel Police to Hold Active Shooter Training
9 days ago
The Sanibel Police Department will conduct active shooter training at Sanibel City Hall on November 14 and November 21. The training will use simunitions, and the City Hall Complex will be closed to the public on both days. For questions, contact the Sanibel Police Department.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Sanibel, Florida
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